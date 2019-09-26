Salman Khan confirms he'll reunite with Dabangg 3 director Prabhudeva for his Eid 2020 release

Salman Khan will keep his date with Eid 2020 as the superstar is set to reunite with Prabhudheva for another film.

The actor, who recently promised a film during Eid 2020 after his collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali In-shaa-allah got shelved, confirmed another project with his Dabangg 3 director.

“We (Prabhudheva and I) are doing a film together again. But it is not called Radhe. It will come on Eid,” Salman, 53, told Press Trust of India.

Speculations were rife that Radhe, to be directed by Prabhudheva, will be Salman’s next Eid release. As per media reports, the new film is an official adaptation of a Korean film, titled Veteran.

This film would mark the third collaboration between Salman and Prabhudheva after Wanted and Dabangg 3.

Salman will soon be seen hosting reality show Bigg Boss 13.

Dabangg 3 is slated to be released on 20 December. He also has Sajid Nadiadwala’s Kick 2 in the pipeline.

As per Press Trust of India, when asked about the status of Kick 2, Sajid in an interview said, "We are writing it. It is not coming on Eid. The news came (of the sequel releasing on Eid) because I had gone to his (Salman) place, he asked how much I am ready, I told him I have written one draft and I would need four to six months to rewrite the draft, dialogues. I would be ready with the script by Eid."

It was Salman's cryptic tweet, one of the famous dialogues from the film, "Itna mat sochna mere baare mein, dil mein aata hoon.. aur Eid pe bhi", which led to speculation that the sequel will arrive in theatres next year during Eid, but Nadiadwala's confirmation put the rumours to rest.

Check out Salman Khan's tweet

Itna mat sochna mere baare mein, Dil mein aata hoon.. aur Eid pe bhi 😉 — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) August 26, 2019

Updated Date: Sep 26, 2019