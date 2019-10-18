You are here:

Dabangg 3: Sonakshi Sinha as Rajjo observes Karva Chauth in new character poster from Salman Khan's cop drama

Sonakshi Sinha as Rajjo Pandey from Dabangg 3 joined women across the country as they celebrated Karwa Chauth.

The next film in the Dabangg franchise is expected to hit big screens soon, but before that Sonakshi treated fans with yet another of her elegant desi looks.

The actor paired a navy blue saree with a red deep neck blouse and posed with a Chalni (sieve) apparently looking at the moon- the ritual that married women follow on Karwa Chauth before breaking their fasts.

Check out Sonakshi Sinha's character poster here

Meanwhile, shooting for the upcoming film completed last week with Salman Khan sharing a video narrating his experience on the sets.

Check out the video here

Dabangg 3 is being helmed by Prabhu Deva. The film marks the second collaboration of Salman and the director. The two have previously worked together in 2009 hit Wanted.

As per media reports, Arbaaz will reprise the role of Makkhi in the film.

The movie is being produced under the banner of Salman Khan Films and Arbaaz Khan Production. It is scheduled to release on 20 December this year.

Updated Date: Oct 18, 2019 08:40:45 IST