Salman Khan on Priyanka Chopra's exit from Bharat: Was sweet of her to inform 5 days prior to shoot

Salman Khan recently launched Bigg Boss season 12, and at the launch event he was asked about Priyanka Chopra's exit from Bharat, reports News18.com.

When inquired about the incident, Khan sardonically replied saying, “It was sweet of her to tell us five days before the shoot that she couldn't do Bharat,”

However, the star wished Chopra for her upcoming movie, Cowboy Ninja Viking and said that he hoped the film does good business. He added that on hearing news of Chopra's engagement to Nick Jonas, he was very happy.

Chopra's exit was followed by Katrina Kaif coming on-board Ali Abbas Zafar's film. Speaking about Kaif's addition to the cast, Salman said that he was quite excited to work with her. He explained that Kaif had been the original choice for producer Atul Agnihotri, but Chopra had called Zafar saying she wanted to be a part of the project. That is when the makers considered her for the role.

Chopra had declared her sudden exit from the project, which was confirmed by Zafar on his official Twitter handle. Her engagement was thought to be the reason why she had to opt out of Bharat.

Bharat is adapted from South Korean film Ode To My Father and is slated to release on 2019 Eid.

Updated Date: Sep 05, 2018 17:23 PM