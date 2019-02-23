Salman Khan to reunite with Sanjay Leela Bhansali on new romance drama, 19 years after Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Sanjay Leela Bhansali will be reuniting with Salman Khan for a love story, 11 years after Salman made a cameo appearance in Saawariya, the director announced a day before his 56th birthday. The film is slated to go on floors soon.

#BreakingNews: Sanjay Leela Bhansali & Salman Khan reunite after 19 year for a love story... The film is set to go on floors soon. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 23, 2019

Back in September, Salman Khan had confirmed that he would be collaborating with Bhansali. However, he said that he did not know much about the script.

“I don’t know much about it. Have only heard a one-liner about it. But Sanjay is not answering my calls. Please ask him to speak to me,” the actor has said during the launch of Bigg Boss season 12.

As per several reports that have been doing the rounds, the upcoming project has been titled Inshallah. Times of India had earlier reported that it might take up to nine months for Bhansali to ready the script before work on the film begins. It is being conjectured that Inshallah will be slated for a Eid 2020 release.

Before Saawariya, which marked the debut of Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja in Bollywood, Sanjay and Salman together delivered blockbusters hits Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Khamoshi: The Musical. But after a public fallout, the duo refrained from working together. However, buzz is that the two have rekindled their relationship and are on friendly terms again.

Updated Date: Feb 23, 2019 11:47:40 IST