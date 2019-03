Bharat: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif wrap up final schedule of patriotic drama, confirms director Ali Abbas Zafar

The shooting for the highly-anticipated patriotic-drama Bharat has been wrapped up, director Ali Abbas Zafar announced on Twitter. The film, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead, is scheduled for a Eid 2019 release. The project went on floors in April 2018.

Film wrap for @Bharat_TheFilm , shoot done , life continues in Edit rooms now, full fledge post production begins . Eid is coming closer ❤️ — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) March 2, 2019

As mentioned in an earlier report, the film will simultaneously release in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu. The film will see Salman in five different avatars as it spans over seven decades beginning from 1940.

"Bharat is a beautiful story seen through the eyes of Salman’s character. Since it spans seven decades, we decided to feature five extremely different looks. Each avatar will reflect the character’s transition; reflect on his life and times," Zafar had said in an interview.

Bharat is an official adaptation of a 2014 South Korean film Ode To My Father. It is produced by Atul Agnihotri's Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. Along with Salman and Katrina, the film also stars Sunil Grover, Disha Patani and Tabu in crucial roles.

Updated Date: Mar 03, 2019 11:14:50 IST