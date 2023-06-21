The thrill, the speed and getting the bad guys down, Spy movies have everything to keep you hooked to your seat. The Spy universe is getting bigger and better for Bollywood actors as many are part of it. Here are some of the actors who are essaying key roles in exciting spy thriller films…

Ali Fazal – Kandahar

Ali’s latest international project, Kandahar, which stars top international actors like Gerard Butler, Travis Fimmel and Navid Negahban. The film has recently been released in India to wide appreciation and has Ali playing the role of Kahil, who goes against the protagonist Gerard Butler in this high-octane action spy thriller.

Alia Bhatt – Heart of Stone

Alia Bhatt is making her Hollywood debut with the spy thriller Heart of Stone, which stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. Gal briefly plays the character, CIA agent Rachel Stone, and from the trailer, it is quite evident that Alia’s character has an important role.

John Abraham – Tehran

John Abraham will be seen in Tehran, which also stars Former Miss World Manushi Chiller. Tehran, a geo-political drama, was shot in locations across Glasgow, Mumbai and Delhi. The movie was scheduled to hit the theatres in January 2023 but got delayed for post-production.

Varun Dhawan – Citadel

Citadel is an upcoming American science fiction action thriller, which will be released on Amazon Prime. Varun Dhawan will be seen in the Hindi remake of the show and opposite him will be Samantha Prabhu. It originally starred Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Citadel agents.

Shah Rukh Khan – Jawan

The SRK starrer Jawan is one of the anticipated movies of 2023. The first poster of the movie shows SRK being wrapped in bandages and what seems like he is being questioned. It also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani and is scheduled to be released in June 2023.

Salman Khan – Tiger 3

If today we are talking about a spy universe, then we owe it to Salman Khan and his 2019 movie Ek Tha Tiger. The third film of the franchise, Tiger 3, will be released this Diwali. Along with Avinash Singh Rathore, the name of Salman’s character, we can see a cameo by Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan.

Ishwak Singh – Berlin

Berlin is set in early ’90s in Delhi, it’s written and directed by Atul Sabharwal who earlier directed Bobby Deol starrer Class of 83 on Netflix. According to the makers, Berlin talks about a sign language expert, who gets into the “dark vortex of rivalry” between intelligence agencies, deceit, and corruption. Ishwak Singh will be seen playing the role of a spy for the first time onscreen.

