Kandahar is a war film gone wrong. It can be just called an action film which could have been done better by adding a little soul to it. Every film must have a backstory, but here Kandahar has not given much importance to it. It’s like a typical Gerald Butler’s immature, obscene action film.

Let us admit that Butler’s action films are for the mindless viewers who just get entertained when the ‘hero gets it all’ kind of drama and is a winner in all dangerous situations. In Kandahar he plays a CIA contractor trapped in Afghanistan with his interpreter and hunted by warlords.

Kandahar to me lacked the research that was necessary. It rather paid more attention to unnecessary violence. The film opens with Butler playing a MI-6 agent Tom Harris as he works undercover as a repairman for a Swiss telecom company. The film is a bore and doesn’t engage you in any ways. In fact, Tom is the most boring character of them all. For me Mo’s character portrayed by Navid Negahban was most touching. He plays the role of an Afghan exile who has returned to his homeland in search of his sister-in-law who went missing.

Another very promising role is the one played by Ali Fazal (Kahil Nasir) as he plays a stylish Pakistani agent, on a bike whose main task is to catch Ton Butler on the other hand is a bore, a father and a husband who is never here for his kid and wife. I truly believe that the story would have worked much better had they explored the family of each of the characters, the wife, the daughter, the son, the sister-in-law and how things went wrong with them.

The makers should understand that shooting, stabbing, explosion, blood, violence, high-speed chasing doesn’t touch today’s evolved cinema viewing audience anymore. We need good content and story well researched storyline.

Rating: 2 out of 5

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.