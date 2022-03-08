Alia Bhatt to make Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone, also starring Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan
Alia Bhatt has joined Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in Netflix’s international spy thriller Heart Of Stone
Alia Bhatt is all set to make her Hollywood debut in Netflix Original Heart of Stone, starring alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.
Tom Harper is directing the pic from a script by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder. Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger are producing along with Mockingbird’s Bonnie Curtis and Julie Lynn and Pilot Wave’s Gadot and Jaron Varsano. Harper, Rucka and Patty Whitcher are exec producing.
Check out the announcement here
*Pinches self*
IT’S REALLY HAPPENING!@aliaa08 is all set to star alongside @GalGadot and #JamieDornan in the upcoming Netflix film #HeartOfStone!!! pic.twitter.com/CON9CkD9cF
— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) March 8, 2022
According to a press release, the official logline reads as, 'Rachel Stone (Gadot) is an intelligence operative, the only woman who stands between her powerful, global, peace-keeping organization and the loss of its most valuable — and dangerous — asset.'
Bhatt's most recent film Gangubai Kathiawadi, secured the third-biggest opening last weekend as well as the biggest non-holiday opening for a Bollywood film since the start of the pandemic.
also read
Gangubai Kathiawadi makes Rs 10 cr on opening day; trade analysts weigh in on film's impressive start
'At a time when people are craving for good content, Gangubai Kathiawadi reaffirms the fact that a good story will always find takers,” says trade analyst Taran Adarsh
Alia Bhatt on navigating Gangubai Kathiawadi: Sanjay Leela Bhansali wanted to keep it both entertaining and intense
"Sanjay Leela Bhansali and I have great synergy. Nobody has wanted me to do so well before. I was being pushed to do my best,” says Alia Bhatt about her Gangubai Kathiawadi director.
How big will Gangubai Kathiawadi be at the box office, here's what trade experts have to say
To understand if Gangubai Kathiawadi will work on the box office, we got in touch with the leading trade analysts. Here's what they have to say.