Alia Bhatt is all set to make her Hollywood debut in Netflix Original Heart of Stone, starring alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

Tom Harper is directing the pic from a script by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder. Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger are producing along with Mockingbird’s Bonnie Curtis and Julie Lynn and Pilot Wave’s Gadot and Jaron Varsano. Harper, Rucka and Patty Whitcher are exec producing.

According to a press release, the official logline reads as, 'Rachel Stone (Gadot) is an intelligence operative, the only woman who stands between her powerful, global, peace-keeping organization and the loss of its most valuable — and dangerous — asset.'

Bhatt's most recent film Gangubai Kathiawadi, secured the third-biggest opening last weekend as well as the biggest non-holiday opening for a Bollywood film since the start of the pandemic.