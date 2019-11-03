Salman Khan, Randeep Hooda, Disha Patani's Radhe to clash with Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb on Eid 2020

Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb will clash at the box office on Eid 2020. Laxmmi Bomb was initially slated to release on 5 June 2020, however, on Saturday, the makers announced the shift in release dates.

Check out the announcement here

Laxmmi Bomb which is a Hindi remake of the 2011 Tamil film Kanchana, will also feature Kiara Advani in a leading role. On the festive occasion of Navratri, Akshay shared his first look from the film that saw him sport a red sari and a big bindi. He is standing in front of Goddess Durga's idol, and seems extremely intimidating.

Interestingly, Akshay had initially booked Eid 2020 for the release of his film Sooryavanshi, but advanced the release to avoid a clash with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah starring Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt. However, Bhansali's film was shelved and Salman went on to surprise his fans with cop-drama Radhe: Your Most Wanter Bhai as Eid 2020 release.

Salman's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai went on floors on 2 November. Helmed by Prabhudeva, the film marks third collaboration between Salman and filmmaker, after Wanted and Dabangg 3.

Randeep Hooda is reportedly set to play an antagonist in the film. Randeep and Salman have previously worked together in Kick and Sultan. Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff will also play pivotal roles in the film.

With the major releases lined-up for Eid 2020, it is surely going to be a clash of the titans.

Updated Date: Nov 03, 2019 10:55:40 IST