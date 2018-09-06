Salman Khan on Dus Ka Dum's poor ratings: Audience didn't know show was being telecast on Monday-Tuesday

Even as popular reality television show Bigg Boss is round the corner, with season 12 awaiting its premiere on 16 September, Salman Khan-hosted show Dus Ka Dum is slowly gearing towards its finale. In an interview with DNA, the actor reveals the reason behind the Dus Ka Dum's unfavourable ratings this season.

Salman blames the telecast timings behind the show not living up to its expectations. "What happened was we slotted the show on Monday-Tuesday, but nobody knew that it was being telecast. Wahan thodasa maar kha gaye (There, we lost out a bit)."

The actor admits to have ideated the selection of the telecast days, saying that he gathered that on weekends, people might be busy with other engagements, so airing the show in the beginning of the week would be ideal. However, the concept did not bear fruit since not many were aware of this change.

He told the daily, " Even Atul’s (Agnihotri) mother did not know about it. When the show was in its fourth week, she asked me when was it starting. Only when I told her (Atul Agnihotri’s mother) it had already begun that she started watching it... in the fourth week."

While Dus Ka Dum was on the third week of airing, the makers of the show realised that something was amiss, and shifted the show to a Saturday-Sunday slot, the actor said. To create awareness about the weekend airing days, the makers also undertook another round of promotions; which finally resulted in the show getting a TRP rating of 1.7-1.8., he added.

Moreover, show's low ratings and mixed reviews propelled the makers to alter the format, by shortening the run-time from one and a half hours to an hour.

Salman Khan returned with his reality show Dus Ka Dum on 4 June after a hiatus of nine years.

