Salman Khan's Dus Ka Dum opens to ratings much lower than those of Bigg Boss 11

Returning after nearly a decade, Salman Khan's Dus Ka Dum premiered on 4 June with plenty of expectations from Sony Entertainment Television. But according to a DNA report, the show has opened to less than favourable ratings and mixed reviews.

Reaching an audience of 2.6 million viewers, Dus Ka Dum's rating of 1.1 is far lower than Salman's other reality show, Bigg Boss. The 11th season of Bigg Boss opened with a rating of 2.5 and reached 6.3 million viewers.

A source from the TV industry blamed it on the show's time slot, saying, “The channel (Sony) has a loyal following for KBC (Kaun Banega Crorepati) at 9 pm, so one doesn’t understand why they slotted Dus Ka Dum at 8.30 pm. In fact, once they even tried to heavily push KBC, by shifting it to 8.30 pm, but the ratings dropped. Secondly, the logic of airing it on Monday and Tuesday instead of the weekend is puzzling. Thirdly, apart from Salman, who’s entertaining and in his element while interacting with the contestants, there is no energy in the show, so it’s not engaging enough.”

Another source added that Sony might air the show four day a week, rather than two, in order to increase its recall value. A meeting is expected to be held in order to figure out an apt solution.

Dus Ka Dum first aired in 2008.

Updated Date: Jun 15, 2018 10:34 AM