Sohail Khan, Archana Puran Singh's Comedy Circus to replace Salman Khan's Dus ka Dum

Salman Khan's Dus ka Dumdaar Weekend will soon end, with just three episodes left to air. The show will be replaced by Sohail Khan and Archana Puran Singh's comedy reality show Comedy Circus. The new season will be hosted by Polish anchor Joanna Robaczewska, according to The Indian Express.

DNA also confirmed this development and quoted a source saying, "On Sunday, the makers are planning to unveil Kaun Banega Crorepati by airing special moments from the past episodes, and video clips. 7 and 8 September will be the finale of Dus Ka Dum with the Shah Rukh Khan-Rani Mukerji episode spread over two days. Comedy Circus will be launched next weekend."

Singh will be making a comeback as a judge on the show, which premiered on Sony in 2007, providing a platform for Indian TV celebrities to perform comedic routines along with professional comedians.

Indian Express further writes that Comedy Circus will see Anita Hassanandani and Aditi Bhatia competing against each other. Television actors including Karishma Sharma, Ojaswi Oberoi, Ketan Singh, Student of the Year actor Sana Saeed and Punjabi actor Preeto Sawney will also be a part of the show.

They will be joined by comedians Mubeen Suadagar, Balraj, Divyansh Dwivedi and RJ Abhilash. Siddharth Sagar — who was in news recently for having been diagnosed as bipolar and went missing before resurfacing again — will also be making his comeback on the show. Other comedians on the show are Paritosh Tripathi, Gaurav Dubey and Pushpinder Zira.

Updated Date: Aug 29, 2018 13:57 PM