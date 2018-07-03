Shah Rukh Khan to reportedly join Salman Khan for the finale episode of Dus Ka Dum

Feuds between superstars are a thing of the past. In the recent past, Bollywood icons Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan have openly shown support for each other by making public appearances on each other's projects.

It began with Shah Rukh coming on Bigg Boss to promote Dilwale (in 2015), he then played a cameo role in the Salman-starrer Tubelight (in 2017). This was followed by Salman's presence in a special song from Zero, Shah Rukh's upcoming film. A teaser for this song was released on Eid 2018.

But it seems, that fans may get an early glimpse of the two Khans together way before the release of Zero. According to a DNA report, Shah Rukh will be joining Salman for the finale episode of Dus Ka Dum as a special guest.

As per the same report, a source revealed, “While other stars have been approached for a few episodes, the last one has been reserved for Shah Rukh Khan. Both the Khans are expected to bring the house down. Their camaraderie is for everyone to see.”

However, the date of shooting the episode is not finalised yet. Salman is currently shooting abroad for a series of stage shows for his Da-Bangg The Tour: Reloaded and hence there is an issue with the dates.

