Salman Khan blackbuck poaching case: Jodhpur court to reject actor's plea if he fails to appear for next hearing

A Jodhpur Court has warned Salman Khan that if he fails to appear in court for the next hearing in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case, his bail will be rejected, reports Asian News International.

Blackbuck poaching case: The Jodhpur court says that if Salman Khan doesn't appear before the court in next hearing, his bail will be rejected. (file pic) #Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/bh3cTpDYF8 — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2019

Salman Khan was convicted for shooting and killing two blackbucks in Kankani village near Jodhpur on the night of 1 October 1998 during the shooting of film Hum Saath Saath Hain. He was sentenced to five years in jail on 5 April, 2018 by the CJM court in the case. However, after spending two nights in the Jodhpur Central Jail, he was granted bail by the sessions court on 7 April.

He was also recently acquitted by from the charge of submitting fake affidavit in the same case. In his affidavit, Salman had informed the court that he had lost the license documents, while it was sent for renewal. Salman's counsel argued that it was not the actor's intention to submit a false affidavit.

In May, Rajasthan High Court issued a notice to Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Neelam, Tabu and Dushyant Singh on a plea filed by the government against their acquittal by a Chief Judicial Magistrate or district court in the blackbuck poaching case.

In March, the Jodhpur High Court had passed a fresh notice to these actors involved with the case. The move essentially challenges their acquittal in the matter for which only Salman Khan was convicted.

As reported earlier, the reason behind the acquittal of the other stars may be because of the difficulty in furnishing any evidence linking Saif, Sonali, Neelam, and Tabu to the killing of the blackbucks. While their Hum Sath-Sath Hai co-star Salman Khan was booked for killing an endangered species, the rest were charged with unlawful assembly.

Updated Date: Jul 04, 2019 15:57:58 IST