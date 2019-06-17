You are here:

Salman Khan blackbuck poaching case: Jodhpur court acquits actor in fake affidavit case

FP Staff

Jun 17, 2019 14:54:31 IST

In a major development, Jodhpur Court has acquitted Salman Khan from the charge of submitting fake affidavit in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case, Asian News International has reported.

The report states that Salman had informed the court that he had lost the license documents, while it was sent for renewal. Salman's counsel argued that it was not the actor's intention to submit a false affidavit.

Salman Khan leaving court after a hearing related to the blackbuck poaching case. File image

Salman's counsel Hastimal Sarswat had argued that the actor had not deliberately misled the investigation. The license was missing at the time he was asked to submit it. He told The Tribune, "Hence it is not expedient in the interest of justice to proceed against Salman as it is a bonafide mistake of his client. Licence was submitted to the Police Commissioner in Mumbai, and Deputy Commissioner of Police has made the statement in the court also."

Last month, Rajasthan High Court issued another notice to Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Neelam, Tabu and Dushyant Singh on a plea filed by the government against their acquittal by a Chief Judicial Magistrate or district court in the blackbuck poaching case.

In March, the Jodhpur High Court had passed a fresh notice to these actors involved with the case. The move essentially challenges their acquittal in the matter for which only Salman was convicted.

Updated Date: Jun 17, 2019 14:57:32 IST

