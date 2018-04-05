Salman Khan convicted in 1998 blackbuck poaching case: A timeline of events

A Jodhpur-based trial court held Salman Khan guilty in the 1998 blackbuck case while acquitting others in the case. The actor has been sentenced to five years in prison and fined Rs 10,000.

The court had reserved its judgment on 28 March after the hearing of the final arguments.

In October 1998, five actors of the movie Hum Saath Saath Hain were named as accused in a police complaint by a local Bishnoi community. During the shooting of the movie, Salman Khan allegedly went on a shooting expedition along with co-actors Saif Ali Khan, Neelam, Sonali Bendre and Tabu, killing two blackbucks in the Kankani village of Jodhpur.

The actors were booked under the Wildlife Protection Act which prohibits the hunting of blackbucks. Here's a look at the timeline of events since the police complaint was filed in Jodhpur:

