You are here:

Blackbuck poaching case: Rajasthan HC issues fresh notice to Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu, Neelam

FP Staff

May 20, 2019 11:19:41 IST

Rajasthan High Court has issued another notice to Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Neelam, Tabu and Dushyant Singh on a plea filed by the government against their acquittal by a Chief Judicial Magistrate or district court in the blackbuck poaching case, reports Asian News International. The hearing on this case will begin after eight weeks.

Blackbuck poaching case: Rajasthan HC issues fresh notice to Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu, Neelam

Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu, Neelam and Dushyant Singh slapped with notice following their acquittal in blackbuck poaching case by a lower court. File image

In March, the Jodhpur High Court had passed a fresh notice to these actors involved with the case. The move essentially challenges their acquittal in the matter for which only Salman Khan was convicted.

In September 2018, it was reported that the state government intended to appeal before the Jodhpur High Court against the exoneration of the four co-accused. Officials said that along with them, the appeal will also request that Dinesh Gawre, who was also charged in the case and is missing for a long time, be tried as an accused.

Check out ANI's tweet here

As reported earlier, the reason behind the acquittal of the other stars may be because of the difficulty in furnishing any evidence linking Saif, Sonali, Neelam and Tabu to the killing of the blackbucks. While their Hum Sath-Sath Hai co-star Salman Khan was booked for killing an endangered species, the rest were charged with unlawful assembly.

Updated Date: May 20, 2019 11:19:41 IST

tags: blackbuck , Blackbuck poaching case , Bollywood , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Hum Sath Sath Hai , Neelam , Rajasthan High Court , Saif Ali Khan , Salman Khan , Sonali Bendre , Tabu

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.

also see

Jawaani Jaaneman: Tabu joins cast of upcoming film starring Saif Ali Khan, Alaia Furniturewalla

Jawaani Jaaneman: Tabu joins cast of upcoming film starring Saif Ali Khan, Alaia Furniturewalla

Saif Ali Khan confesses he wanted to return his Padma Shri Award: So many senior, talented people don't have it

Saif Ali Khan confesses he wanted to return his Padma Shri Award: So many senior, talented people don't have it

Bharat producer Atul Agnihotri says Veteren remake, his next film with Salman Khan, will be 'bigger' than original

Bharat producer Atul Agnihotri says Veteren remake, his next film with Salman Khan, will be 'bigger' than original