Blackbuck poaching case: Rajasthan HC issues fresh notice to Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu, Neelam

Rajasthan High Court has issued another notice to Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Neelam, Tabu and Dushyant Singh on a plea filed by the government against their acquittal by a Chief Judicial Magistrate or district court in the blackbuck poaching case, reports Asian News International. The hearing on this case will begin after eight weeks.

In March, the Jodhpur High Court had passed a fresh notice to these actors involved with the case. The move essentially challenges their acquittal in the matter for which only Salman Khan was convicted.

In September 2018, it was reported that the state government intended to appeal before the Jodhpur High Court against the exoneration of the four co-accused. Officials said that along with them, the appeal will also request that Dinesh Gawre, who was also charged in the case and is missing for a long time, be tried as an accused.

As reported earlier, the reason behind the acquittal of the other stars may be because of the difficulty in furnishing any evidence linking Saif, Sonali, Neelam and Tabu to the killing of the blackbucks. While their Hum Sath-Sath Hai co-star Salman Khan was booked for killing an endangered species, the rest were charged with unlawful assembly.

