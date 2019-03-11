Blackbuck poaching case: Rajasthan HC issues fresh notice to Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu, Neelam

Jodhpur High Court has issued a notice to Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Neelam Kothari, Tabu and Dushyant Singh in the blackbuck poaching case on Monday. The notice was based on an appeal by Rajasthan government challenging their acquittal in the case by a local court. Only Salman Khan was convicted in the case.

In September 2018, it was reported that the state government intended to appeal before the Jodhpur High Court against the exoneration of the four co-accused. Officials said that along with them, the appeal will also request that Dinesh Gawre, who was also charged in the case and is missing for a long time, be tried as an accused.

As reported earlier, the reason behind the acquittal of the other stars may be because of the difficulty in furnishing any evidence linking Saif, Sonali, Neelam and Tabu to the killing of the blackbucks. Apart from Salman, who was booked for killing an endangered species, the rest were charged with unlawful assembly.

Their intention of killing blackbucks could not have been established in the court of law. Salman, accused of pulling the trigger, was in a more precarious position than any of his Hum Sath-Sath Hai co-stars, who could just claim of being present in the situation without knowing what was happening.

