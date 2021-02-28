Salaar, featuring Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, to have a theatrical release on 14 April, 2022

Directed by Prashanth Neel, Salaar will see Prabhas in a 'violent character', according to the makers.

Prabhas’s upcoming film Salaar will release in theatres on 14 April, 2022. Directed by Prashanth Neel, who shot to fame with KGF, the film stars Shruti Haasan as the female lead.

The first schedule of shooting for the film was wrapped up a few days ago, reports The News Minute.

The film, which is being produced in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi simultaneously, would mark the first screen collaboration between Haasan and the Baahubali star.

Talking about his role, Prabhas had said earlier, “This is a very exciting film, and my character is extremely violent, so this is something I haven’t really done before. It’s a pan-Indian film and I can’t wait to be on the sets already."

Prabhas has a number of films in the pipeline. He will be next seen in Radha Krishna Kumar's romantic drama Radhe Shyam, alongside Pooja Hegde. The film is slated to release on 30 July.

Prabhas is also prepping for Adipurush, a mythological drama directed by Om Raut. The actor will also be seen alongside Deepika Padukone in a science-fiction drama that is directed by Nag Ashwin.