Prabhas, KGF director Prashanth Neel team up for pan-Indian project Salaar; first poster unveiled

Salaar, which will see Prabhas in an 'extremely violent' role, will go on floors in January 2021.

Prabhas has collaborated with KGF director Prashanth Neel for his next pan-India project Salaar. Prashanth Neel took to Twitter on Wednesday, 2 December, to release the first poster of Salaar. The film, produced by Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films, will see the Baahubali star play a "violent character."

In the poster, Prabhas is seen giving an intense look to the camera, resting his forearm on a gun. The actor is seen sporting stubble and a thick moustache.

Prabhas took to his Instagram to share the poster and revealed that the shooting of Salaar will start from January 2021.



A report by Hindustan Times said that Salaar will also be dubbed in Hindi language and will be presented by Anil Thadani. The shooting of the film is expected to start after Prashanth Neel completes the filming of KGF: Chapter 2 that starts Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj in pivotal roles.

A report by The Indian Express quoted Prabhas saying that he always wanted to work with Hombale Films. The Bahubali actor added that Salaar is a very exciting film and his character is "extremely violent," something that he has not done before.

"This is a very exciting film and my character is extremely violent, so this is something I haven't really done before. It''s a pan-Indian film and I can't wait to be on the sets already," the 41-year-old actor said.

Neel, known for helming the blockbuster KGF action movie franchise, said he was in talks with Prabhas for a long time and is looking forward to beginning the project next year.

"We are all geared up to present one of a kind actioner to our audiences. They are definitely going to see Prabhas in a never seen before avatar, which am confident cinema fans will love," the director added.

Producer Vijay Kiragandur said Hombale Films believes in providing a larger-than-life cinematic experience to the audience and Salaar will deliver on that front.

"This is very special for us and am really happy to collaborate with Prashanth Neel and Prabhas for this. They're both so good at what they do and we can't wait to begin the shoot soon. I'm hopeful that the audiences will continue to give us same amount of love," Kiragandur said.

Prabhas has a number of films in the pipeline. He is currently shooting for Telugu period romantic drama Radhe Shyam. In the film, directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Prabhas will essay the role of a palm reader. Pooja Hegde will be seen playing the female lead and her character in the film is of a music teacher.

Prabhas has also signed Adipurush, which is a mythological drama directed by Om Raut. The actor will also be seen alongside Deepika Padukone in a science-fiction drama that is directed by Nag Ashwin.

Salaar is aiming to release in 2021.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)