Om Raut's period drama Adipurush, featuring Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan, goes on floors
Backed by T-Series, Adipurush is slated to be released in theatres on 11 August, 2022.
Director Om Raut on Tuesday commenced shooting for his next directorial venture Adipurush, starring Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan. The filmmaker took to social media to share the news about his multilingual period saga.
Check out the update here
#Adipurush aarambh. #Prabhas #SaifAliKhan #BhushanKumar @vfxwaala @rajeshnair06 @TSeries @retrophiles1 #TSeries pic.twitter.com/LbHvEFhmFF
— Om Raut (@omraut) February 2, 2021
Baahubali star Prabhas too shared an update on Instagram.
Featuring an extensive range of visual effects, "Adipurush is an on-screen adaptation of the Ramayana epic and features Prabhas as Lord Ram and Khan in the role of Lankesh.
Backed by T-Series, Adipurush is described as a film celebrating "the victory of good over evil".
The film is Raut's follow-up project to his blockbuster movie Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, starring Ajay Devgn and Khan, which released last year.
Adipurush is slated to be released in theatres on 11 August, 2022.
