Shruti Haasan joins Prabhas in Prashanth Neel's Salaar, makers announce on actress' birthday

Salaar marks the first onscreen collaboration between Prabhas and Shruti Haasan.

Actor Shruti Haasan is set to star in KGF director Prashanth Neel's underworld action thriller Salaar, the makers announced on Thursday.

Billed as a "pan-India" project, the film will feature Haasan opposite South star Prabhas, who will be seen playing a "violent character".

The official Twitter account of production house Hombale Films made the announcement on Haasan's 35th birthday.

Prabhas also took to Instagram and shared a picture of Haasan, writing, "Looking forward to working with you on Salaar."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas)

The film, which is being produced in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi simultaneously, would mark the first screen collaboration between Haasan and the Baahubali star.

Salaar is aiming to release in 2021.

Haasan most recently featured in Amazon Prime Video's Tamil-language anthology movie Putham Pudhu Kaalai. She will next be seen in Laabam and Vakeel Saab.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)