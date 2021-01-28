Shruti Haasan joins Prabhas in Prashanth Neel's Salaar, makers announce on actress' birthday
Salaar marks the first onscreen collaboration between Prabhas and Shruti Haasan.
Actor Shruti Haasan is set to star in KGF director Prashanth Neel's underworld action thriller Salaar, the makers announced on Thursday.
Billed as a "pan-India" project, the film will feature Haasan opposite South star Prabhas, who will be seen playing a "violent character".
The official Twitter account of production house Hombale Films made the announcement on Haasan's 35th birthday.
Wish you a very happy birthday @shrutihaasan 🎉
We're ecstatic to have you onboard for #Salaar. Can't wait to see you sizzle on the screen. #Prabhas @prashanth_neel @VKiragandur @hombalefilms pic.twitter.com/Zkx5xL3YmP
— Hombale Films (@hombalefilms) January 28, 2021
Prabhas also took to Instagram and shared a picture of Haasan, writing, "Looking forward to working with you on Salaar."
View this post on Instagram
The film, which is being produced in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi simultaneously, would mark the first screen collaboration between Haasan and the Baahubali star.
Salaar is aiming to release in 2021.
Haasan most recently featured in Amazon Prime Video's Tamil-language anthology movie Putham Pudhu Kaalai. She will next be seen in Laabam and Vakeel Saab.
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
First glimpse of Ravi Teja's action film Khiladi released on actor's 53rd birthday
Directed by Ramesh Varma, Khiladi will see Ravi Teja in dual roles.
Vijay's Master to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 29 January, two weeks after theatrical release
Master, also starring Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, released in theatres during Pongal
AR Rahman unveils first look posters of Silambarasan's action-drama Pathu Thala
AR Rahman tweeted he is “glad” to share the first look of Pathu Thala, which marks his reunion with director Obeli N Krishna after 15 years