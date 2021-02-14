Radhe Shyam teaser: Prabhas, Pooja Hegde in this modern-day fairytale romance

Radhe Shyam is slated to release in theatres on 30 July in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

A new teaser of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde-starrer Radhe Shyam was released on Sunday morning, to mark Valentine’s Day celebrations. The romantic film is written and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, presented by T-Series and produced by UV Creations.

The teaser features the titular characters at a picturesque railway station. Prabhas is looking for Hegde and trying hard to impress her. When asked whether he thinks of himself as a Romeo, he says, “I am not like him. He died for love. I won’t.”

Check out the teaser here

This Valentines, let us celebrate love with the biggest announcement of the year! ☺️💕 #RadheShyam to release in a theatre near you on 30th July! 💥💥 #ValentinesWithRS Telugu : https://t.co/C1oKRQwfRB

Hindi : https://t.co/rkb97F1xWq

Tamil : https://t.co/zWMQX3mAti — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) February 14, 2021

The film also has an ensemble cast of Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Sasha Chettri, Kunaal Roy Kapur, and Sathyan. Manoj Paramahamsa handles the cinematography for Radhe Shyam, the production designer for the film is RRaveendar with Kamal Kannan as the VFX Producer. Bhushan Kumar from T-Series had earlier said in a statement, “Working with Prabhas and the team of UV Creations on Saaho was an experience, we could explore and expand our production with a multilingual film. While we began discussions for another collaboration, RadheShyam became the perfect choice to work next one together." The original Telugu movie will release in theatres on 30 July in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. Ahead of Valentine's Day, Prabhas shared a new look from the film and wrote: "See you all on Valentine's Day for a glimpse of Radhe Shyam."