Saina Nehwal shares Parineeti Chopra's first look from upcoming biopic: 'Looking forward to this journey together'

Saina Nehwal took to social media on 7 October and expressed her best wishes for the upcoming sports biopic, where Parineeti Chopra will play her. The badminton star also shared an image of the actress in sportswear, holding a shuttlecock.

Here is Saina's tweet.

The film will soon go on floors and Parineeti has been religiously learning the game, according to Press Trust of India.

"The shooting will start soon. I am currently training for it very hard. I am playing badminton for two hours and getting trained and doing prep work for an hour. I recently wrapped up The Girl on The Train. These two films are very interesting films of my career and it is something I have not done before and I hope people like it," Parineeti told reporters at an event in Mumbai on 4 October (Friday).

The biopic, titled Saina, will be directed by Amole Gupte, who has helmed movies such as Stanley Ka Dabba and Hawa Hawaai.

Shraddha Kapoor was earlier roped into play Saina. The makers had even released Shraddha's first look, showcasing her transformation into the badminton player in September 2018. The filming had even kickstarted but the actress was diagnosed with dengue within a few days into the shoot.

Producer Bhushan Kumar had previously told Mumbai Mirror that they planned to finish working on the film by the end of this year, so that the film could release in 2020.

Parineeti was last seen in Kesari and Jabariya Jodi. Her upcoming projects include the Hindi remake of The Girl on The Train by Ribhu Dasgupta and Yash Raj production's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar alongside Arjun Kapoor. She is also a part of Bhuj: The Pride Of India.

Updated Date: Oct 07, 2019 16:03:49 IST