Saina Nehwal reportedly wants biopic to go on floors only once Shraddha Kapoor aces her badminton game

Shraddha Kapoor has reportedly been preparing for the Saina Nehwal biopic, to be directed by Amol Gupte, for nearly a year now. However, the Bollywood actress has been finding it hard to ace the game of badminton.

A DNA report claims the London Olympic bronze medalist wants Shraddha to prepare as well as she can to accurately portray her. A source told the newspaper that Saina "has been in constant touch with the team", adding that "She has allegedly told them that she will give a go ahead only when Shraddha is completely ready.” The source claims Saina thinks the audience won't find it hard to figure out that she isn't adept at the sport, so it's 'a fair demand.’

India's veteran shuttler had previously backed Shraddha to plays the lead role in her biopic. "I will definitely watch out some of her sessions to see how it is going. When an actor comes out with a movie on an athlete, it will be different and challenging," she had said. "I am sure the kind of hard work she is putting in, she will give hundred per cent and it will come out well."

Shraddha, meanwhile, has had a pretty busy schedule having just wrapped up filming for Stree, alongside Rajkummar Rao, and Batti Gul Meter Chalu, alongside Shahid Kapoor. She is currently also shooting for her Telugu debut in Prabhas-starrer Saaho.

Updated Date: Aug 01, 2018 14:03 PM