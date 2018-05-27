Shraddha Kapoor to resume training for Amole Gupte's Saina Nehwal biopic, work on Haryanvi dialect

It has already been reported that Shraddha Kapoor will be playing ace badminton star Saina Nehwal in an upcoming biopic.

Now, according to a report by Mumbai Mirror, director Amole Gupte has revealed that the pre-production work on the project is in full swing. The filmmaker will soon start conducting workshops with Shraddha Kapoor.

“From here on, it will be a road map for Shraddha’s badminton training, part one of which is already over in terms of her understanding of Saina’s style on the court, her grip on the racket and the ground. Saina’s style is very different from her contemporaries and we have a research team that has closely watched every match played by her. Also, since Saina is from Hisar and her family continues to use the Haryanvi dialect in conversations with each other, we got Amitosh on board who was born in Haryana and has written the dialogue wherever the Haryanvi twang was required,” says director Amole Gupte who, according to Mumbai Mirror, has been working on the film since 2015.

Shraddha Kapoor had started the first round of training for the biopic in June last year itself. Reports claim she will now resume work with a focus on strengthening stamina on the court and match choreography.

Updated Date: May 27, 2018 17:21 PM