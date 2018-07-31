Shraddha Kapoor starts shooting for new schedule of Prabhas' Saaho after launching Stree trailer

After launching the official trailer of upcoming horror comedy Stree on Friday, Shraddha Kapoor is back to shooting for Saaho, her Telugu debut opposite Baahubali actor Prabhas. The actress shared a picture of a clapper from the sets of the film on Monday.

Prabhas will be seen essaying the role of a spy. Kapoor is said to be playing an important character from whose perspective the film is narrated.

With its budget of almost 250 crores, Saaho will be the second most expensive film in India. It is also being simultaneously shot in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu. The makers had also shot an action sequence, earlier this year in Abu Dhabi, that alone cost Rs 90 crores.

Saaho has been directed by Sujeeth and Hollywood stunt choreographer Kenny Bates had been roped in to direct action sequences.

Neil Nitin Mukesh also stars in the film as the chief antagonist leading a pack of villains with fellow Bollywood actors including Jackie Shroff, Chunkey Pandey Tinnu Anand, Mahesh Manjrekar and Mandira Bedi. Evelyn Sharma is also said to have a role in the film along with Tamil actor and playback singer Arun Vijay, and Malayalam actor Lal.

Co-produced by UV Creations and Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Saaho is tentatively scheduled to release sometime in 2019.

Updated Date: Jul 31, 2018 15:23 PM