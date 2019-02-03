Saina Nehwal on her biopic starring Shraddha Kapoor: 'I am sure it is turning out well'

Saina Nehwal is looking forward to her biopic and the ace shuttler says actor Shraddha Kapoor, who will be playing her role in the movie, has worked hard on the project. Titled Saina, the film, produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and directed by Amole Gupte, went on floors in September 2018.

"I am looking forward to the film. The script is lovely. As far as I have seen Shraddha preparing for it, she has done really well. I am waiting for it. It is taking some time to complete. But I am sure it is turning out well," Saina told Press Trust of India.

The badminton player said life stories of sports stars make for a good movie plot line as they are full of hardships and motivate people to do better in their lives.

"All the sports star have wonderful stories behind them. The struggles and hardships, they have gone through are very different from each other. So, a film on any sports star will make a good plot. If there is a biopic on a sportsperson, I am the first one to go and watch it because it motivates me a lot. I am sure people would like to know my story as well," said Nehwal.

Kapoor's first look as the ace badminton player was also released in September 2018. It took the actress months of preparation to get into the skin of the badminton player.

Nehwal had recently tied the knot with fellow badminton player Parupalli Kashyap in a simple ceremony.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

