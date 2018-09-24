Amole Gupte's upcoming Saina Nehwal biopic, starring Shraddha Kapoor, goes on floors

Produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and directed by Amole Gupte, the Saina Nehwal biopic, starring Shraddha Kapoor, went on floors in Mumbai over the weekend. Shraddha kick-started the shoot on 22 September in Mumbai, according to a press release.

It has been a busy year for Shraddha with Stree and Batti Gul Meter Chalu releasing back-to-back, the shooting of Saaho along with prep work for the Saina Nehwal biopic.

"It is a physically demanding film. But it is an inspiring story as so many people look up to her. I feel grateful to be playing that part. I will begin shooting for it next month and the prep is on. I am having a great time playing badminton. It is fabulous to be part of such a great story," the Ok Jaanu star had recently told PTI.

Asked if she has mastered the game by now, she said, "I don't know that. I am trying to. It is the second most difficult sport in the world. It is not easy."

She says whether it is an action film like Saaho or the Saina Nehwal biopic, they all come with their own set of challenges. "Certain level of fitness always helps. I am pushing myself maximum for Saaho, Saina Nehwal biopic and whatever is the demand of the role."

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Sep 24, 2018 20:13 PM