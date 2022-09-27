Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan acted together for the first time in 2002’s Na Tum Jaano Na Hum, which was directed by Arjun Sablok. Two decades and five months later, they come together again in Pushkar and Gayathri’s Vikram Vedha, the remake of their own blockbuster of 2017. And in an interview with HeyUGuys, while talking about the Greek God of the industry and the last Superstar, Saif had something to say.

He said, “He’s taller and more attractive. I just wanted to keep up. He’s one of those stars that the camera adores. He looks terrific and is incredibly hard-working.” The actor also spoke about how he considers cinema as his religion. “You have to be childish and have that excitement, to keep that sense of wonder. That’s sad. People write off people at a certain age, and I’m 52. Acting is undoubtedly one of those careers that requires a youthful outlook. Cinema is my religion, and by that I also mean it is my moral code. It maintains your health and discipline.”

He also revealed rather candidly how he has worked on unappealing movies. He stated, “We’ve all worked for money and other things, but ideally, we should work because it’s enjoyable and stimulating. In addition, I’ve made a concerted effort to avoid undertaking projects I find unappealing because I’ve frequently worked on unappealing movies.”

Vikram Vedha is backed by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series Films, and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks and YNOT Studios Production. Apart from Saif and Hrithik, the movie also features Radhika Apte and Rohit Saraf in the prominent characters and will hit the theatres on 30 September.

For those who don’t know, Saif and Hrithik starrer is the Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil movie with the same name featuring R. Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi.

