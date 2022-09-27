Action, suspense, and thriller, Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan’s upcoming Vikram Vedha has created a huge stir among the masses. While fans were desperately waiting to see Hrithik back on the big screen, the actor has honestly added fuel to the fire by releasing his fun euphoric track Alcoholia from the film. In addition, history holds the testament that whenever Saif wears the uniform of a cop, he keeps us all hooked to our seats. However, while we are holding our horses to watch the film, Saif’s wife and actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is out and about with her verdict on the upcoming movie. And it seems that Kareena’s husband and her Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham co-star were successful in captivating her with their performances. Taking to the story on her Instagram account, Kareena already declared the movie to be a “blockbuster”.

While reviewing Saif’s upcoming movie, Kareena shared a fierce poster, featuring both the lead stars of Vikram Vedha in action. The Laal Singh Chaddha actress tagged Hrithik and the rest of the crew members, and wrote in the caption, “Best film. Best actors. Best story, Best directors. What a film. Blockbuster,” and also added red heart and fire emoticons. On the other hand, Hrithik’s father and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan took to his Instagram account to share a post and praise his son’s work. By sharing yet another intense poster of Vikram Vedha, the veteran star call the movie “terrific.” While crediting the entire crew of the film, Rakesh Roshan wrote in the caption, “Saw Vikram Vedha terrific credit to the director, actors & the team Wow!”

Earlier in conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Rakesh Roshan called Vikram Vedha “a very intelligently presented script which shows that the director duo (Pushkar-Gayatri) has worked very hard.”

Coming back to the Pushkar and Gayathri directorial, Vikram Vedha is backed by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series Films, and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks and YNOT Studios Production. Apart from Saif and Hrithik, the movie also features Radhika Apte and Rohit Saraf in the prominent characters and will hit the theatres on 30 September.

For those who don’t know, Saif and Hrithik starrer is the Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil movie with the same name featuring R. Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi.

