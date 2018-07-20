Saif Ali Khan may play primary antagonist in Ajay Devgn's period drama Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior

Ajay Devgn's upcoming film Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior, based on the Maratha lord, has stirred interest again. According to a DNA report, the makers of this ambitious venture are in talks with Saif Ali Khan and intend to rope him in for the role of the primary antagonist in the film.

A source revealed, as per the same report, that Taanaji team is keen on signing the Sacred Games actor and believes that Saif will make for an interesting choice to play Udaybhan Rathod, the Rajput officer and fortkeeper appointed by Jai Singh, chief of the Moghul army under Aurangzeb.

If Saif Ali Khan is zeroed in for the Om Raut directorial, this will be the actor's fourth project with Ajay Devgn, following the J.P. Dutta directorial LOC Kargil (2003), Milan Luthria's Kachche Dhaage (1999) and Vishal Bharadwaj's Omkara (2006). However, Saif's representative has denied development on this front, the same report stated.

Tanaaji: The Unsung Warrior is based on Battle of Sinhagad in 1670, which was fought between Tanaji Malusare, a commander in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s army, and Udaybhan.

