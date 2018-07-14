Saif Ali Khan reveals Sacred Games will have four seasons, Pankaj Tripathi to have central role in second installment

India's first ever Netflix series Scared Games is receiving raving reviews from critics and audience worldwide alike. However, some questions are being raised over the ending of the eight-episode series and a sequel may help explain the big cliffhanger.

In a report published by DNA, Pankaj Tripathi will have an important role in the second season. A source mentioned “The makers have already planned a second season, the shooting of which will start in November in Mumbai. Pankaj, who appears as Guruji, only in three scenes apart from his voiceover in the first season, will have a central role in the second season alongside Nawazuddin as he is the real mastermind.”

The crime-political-terrorism-underworld thriller based on a novel of the same name written by Vikram Chandra has been directed by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane. Set in Mumbai, the first season is an adaptation of the one-third of the book. Review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes gave it a 100% 'Fresh' rating.

In an interview with DNA, Khan said “Each season will have eight episodes, so overall, the series will have 32 episodes.” There's no official word from the show's makers but Saif Ali Khan suggested that filming for a season 2 will begin in September.

Erik Barmack, vice-president of international originals at Netflix said: "India is seeing the biggest and fastest investment in content for any country we have launched in.”

