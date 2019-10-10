Saif Ali Khan believes Sacred Games 2 was 'a let-down', says he prefers the first season

Saif Ali Khan, who reprised his role as Sartaj Singh in the second season of Sacred Games, says that it was a let-down. He went on to add that filmmaker Karan Johar had warned him of "the second season curse."

"The first season was outstanding, it was like one of the best things we ever had. It’s got nominated for an Emmy, it’s a proper show. The second season was a bit of a let-down, I was wondering why it’s called Sacred Games, and it’s because there’s that guru in it, now I know," Khan told The Quint. He added that the audience was expecting the season to focus on Gaitonde. He said that he felt the story-line went off course.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Khan had admitted to his preference for the first season. He explained that he was not satisfied with the response its second instalment got.

Sacred Games alongside Lust Stories, The Remix and actress Radhika Apte were nominated for International Emmy Awards 2019. While the first season was co-directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and Anurag Kashyap, this time the duties were split between Neeraj Ghaywan and Kashyap. The show also saw some new additions to its cast: Kalki Koechlin (Batya Abelman), Ranvir Shorey (Shahid Khan), and Amruta Subhash (Kusum Devi Yadav).

Khan's next web series is titled Tandav, a political drama, which he says is along the lines of House of Cards. The actor will play the role of a politician in the show, to be helmed by Bharat director Ali Abbas Zafar.

His next release is the action drama, Laal Kaptaan, where he plays a Naga Sadhu. Manav Vij, Deepak Dobriyal, Zoya Hussain and Simone Singh are in supporting roles. Khan's other upcoming projects include Jawani Jaaneman with Tabu and Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior with Ajay Devgn.

