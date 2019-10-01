Laal Kaptaan Chapter 3 trailer: Manav Vij's Reham Khan tortures Saif Ali Khan's Naga Sadhu

A third trailer for Saif Ali Khan's Laal Kaptaan was dropped by the makers on 1 September (Tuesday). This installment introduces Manav Vij's Reham Khan, who captures and brutally tortures Saif's character. The trailer still shows the crazed obsession that Saif's Naga Sadhu has with seeking revenge.

The new trailer shows Saif in action, fearlessly killing anyone and everyone, who comes in his way. In one sequence, he can be seen strangling a British officer, while four sepoys attempt to wrench him away.

Laal Kaptaan also stars Deepak Dobriyal as a tracker, who uses his strong sense of smell to track down people and even treasures. He is accompanied by his dogs, Sukhiram and Dukhiram. Zoya Hussain, plays 'The Widow', who seems to be Saif's ally. Simone Singh will be seen in a supporting role, while Sonakshi Sinha will make a special appearance in the Navdeep Singh directorial.

Here is the trailer.

A new poster from the film was also released before the third trailer.

New poster of #LaalKaptaan... Stars Saif Ali Khan... Directed by Navdeep Singh... Eros International and Aanand L Rai presentation... 18 Oct 2019 release. pic.twitter.com/mzg997Cu2y — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 1, 2019

Manav talked about working on the film with Mid-Day recently. "This was a unique and adventurous experience for me, and it was equally hard, at the same time, owing to the location," he said. He said that he joined the cast at the last minute and had to master how to ride a horse and fight with a sword.

Produced by Aanand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions and Eros International, Laal Kaptaan is scheduled to hit theatres 18 on October.

