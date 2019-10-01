You are here:

Laal Kaptaan Chapter 3 trailer: Manav Vij's Reham Khan tortures Saif Ali Khan's Naga Sadhu

FP Staff

Oct 01, 2019 20:30:37 IST

A third trailer for Saif Ali Khan's Laal Kaptaan was dropped by the makers on 1 September (Tuesday). This installment introduces Manav Vij's Reham Khan, who captures and brutally tortures Saif's character. The trailer still shows the crazed obsession that Saif's Naga Sadhu has with seeking revenge.

The new trailer shows Saif in action, fearlessly killing anyone and everyone, who comes in his way. In one sequence, he can be seen strangling a British officer, while four sepoys attempt to wrench him away.

Laal Kaptaan Chapter 3 trailer: Manav Vijs Reham Khan tortures Saif Ali Khans Naga Sadhu

Saif Ali Khan in Laal Kaptaan. YouTube

Laal Kaptaan also stars Deepak Dobriyal as a tracker, who uses his strong sense of smell to track down people and even treasures. He is accompanied by his dogs, Sukhiram and Dukhiram. Zoya Hussain, plays 'The Widow', who seems to be Saif's ally. Simone Singh will be seen in a supporting role, while Sonakshi Sinha will make a special appearance in the Navdeep Singh directorial.

Here is the trailer.

A new poster from the film was also released before the third trailer.

Manav talked about working on the film with Mid-Day recently. "This was a unique and adventurous experience for me, and it was equally hard, at the same time, owing to the location," he said. He said that he joined the cast at the last minute and had to master how to ride a horse and fight with a sword.

Produced by Aanand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions and Eros International, Laal Kaptaan is scheduled to hit theatres 18 on October.

Updated Date: Oct 01, 2019 20:30:37 IST

tags: Bollywood , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , deepal dobriyal , Laal Kaptaan , Manav Vij , Navdeep Singh , Saif Ali Khan , Sonakshi Sinha , Zoya Hussain

also see

Laal Kaptaan: Zoya Hussain's first look as 'The Widow' from upcoming period drama revealed

Laal Kaptaan: Zoya Hussain's first look as 'The Widow' from upcoming period drama revealed

Laal Kaptaan: Sonakshi Sinha's first look from revenge thriller sees her in a red veiled dress

Laal Kaptaan: Sonakshi Sinha's first look from revenge thriller sees her in a red veiled dress

Laal Kaptaan Chapter One trailer: Saif Ali Khan plays a dangerous assassin in Navdeep Singh's film

Laal Kaptaan Chapter One trailer: Saif Ali Khan plays a dangerous assassin in Navdeep Singh's film