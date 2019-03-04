Saif Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh to feature in Fox Star Studios' 3D horror-comedy, Bhoot Police

Saif Alia Khan, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Sheikh will share screen space for the first time in the forthcoming horror-comedy, Bhoot Police. The film is being helmed by Ragini MMS director Pavan Kripalani and will go on floors in August.

OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT... Saif Ali Khan, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh in #BhootPolice... A horror-comedy in 3D... Directed by Pavan Kirpalani... Produced by Fox Star Studios... Shoot commences Aug 2019. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 4, 2019

Earlier titled Tantrik, the film was supposed to star Abhishek Bachchan in the lead. According to Times Now, Abhishek was later replaced by Saif in the role.

Apart from Bhoot Police, Saif is also a part of Om Raut's period drama, Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior, alongside Ajay Devgn. He will also be financing as well as featuring in Nitin Kakkar's Jawani Janeman.

Ali Fazal, on the other hand, is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Milan Talkies, alongside Shraddha Srinath. The Tigmangshu Dhulia directorial, set against the backdrop of the old world charm of single screen cinemas, is slated to hit screens on 15 March. His other Hollywood project, after Victoria and Abdul, will start rolling next year.

Updated Date: Mar 04, 2019 13:43:03 IST