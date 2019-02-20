Milan Talkies trailer celebrates charm of single screens through Ali Fazal, Shraddha Srinath's whirlwind romance

Milan Talkies, directed by Timangshu Dhulia, features Ali Fazal and Shraddha Srinath. It charts a love story set against a backdrop of the old world charm of single screen cinemas.

The trailer has a dramatic opening with Fazal mouthing dialogues like Dev Anand. Fazal plays the role of a wannabe director whose only wish is to make films which are of cinematic brilliance.

Milan Talkies has a strong romantic arc where Ali and Shraddha are seen sharing hilarious scenes together. Worthy of noting is one scene where Fazal helps Shraddha's character cheat in an exam by zooming in on her question paper with the help of his video camera. As the two begin exploring new territories in their romance, Sikander Kher and Ashutosh Rana introduce the perfect element of the unapproving family members who completely reject the duo.

Milan Talkies promises to have all the signature elements of a blockbuster Hindi film, whether it be romance, drama, familial feuds and loads of raw humour.

The film, bankrolled by PS Chhatwal and Filmy Keeda Productions, has predominantly been shot in Lucknow and Mathura.

The story, screenplay and dialogues are written by Dhulia and Kamal Pandey. Milan Talkies is scheduled to hit theatres on 15 March.

Watch the trailer here.

Updated Date: Feb 20, 2019 15:03:03 IST