Abhishek Bachchan may feature in Ragini MMS director Pawan Kripalani's upcoming horror comedy

Abhishek Bachchan may feature in Pawan Kripalani's next project, reports the Mumbai Mirror. The news comes after Bachchan's performance was lauded in Anurag Kashyap’s compelling narrative around a romantic triangle, Manmarziyaan, that also featured Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal.

The horror comedy will be helmed by the Ragini MMS director and will be titled Tantrik, says the report. It is scheduled to go on the floors in Mumbai by 2019. The same report states that Pawan is still finalising locations and is also scouting for a leading lady opposite Abhishek.

Bachchan will also be a part of Sarvesh Mewara’s Gulab Jamun, a film which will mark his reunion with wife and actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan after eight years. Aishwarya and Abhishek last worked together on 2010's Raavan, a Mani Ratnam directorial that was a modern rendition of the Ramayana.

As reported earlier, Bachchan shared his excitement to work with his wife, and recently told IANS: "We will be working together almost after eight years. So, yes, I am excited. Though we do not know when exactly the shooting will start, both of us are excited. The script is wonderful."

Pawan's other horror flick was titled Darr @ the Mall, which featured Jimmy Sheirgill and Nushrat Bharucha.

Updated Date: Oct 06, 2018 14:23 PM