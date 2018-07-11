You are here:

Sacred Games gets trolled on Twitter for promoting 'unabated Hindu hatred', 'demonising upper castes'

FP Staff

Jul,11 2018 15:23:34 IST

Sacred Gameswhich is Netflix's first Indian original web series starring Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte in pivotal roles, was well received by Indian as well as international audience.

However, with acclaim comes criticism, which is often followed by controversy. Just a few days after its release, the show was slammed by Hindu right wing supporters on Twitter for showing upper caste Hindus in bad light. They have picked out several scenes like when Siddiqui's character of Ganesh Gaitonde hides chicken under rice, which drove all patrons in the restaurant into a frenzy, when an unarmed Muslim boy is shot by a Hindu cop and also the insinuation that a Hindu outfit may be plotting an attack on Mumbai.

 

The show has also somehow managed to offend Congress, with a Kolkata-based party member filing a complaint against Netflix, the makers and Siddiqui for "insulting" the late prime minister Rajiv Gandhi.

Adapted for screen by Varun Grover, Smita Singh and Vasanth Nath, and directed by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane, Sacred Games released worldwide on 6 July.

