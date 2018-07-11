Sacred Games gets trolled on Twitter for promoting 'unabated Hindu hatred', 'demonising upper castes'

Sacred Games, which is Netflix's first Indian original web series starring Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte in pivotal roles, was well received by Indian as well as international audience.

However, with acclaim comes criticism, which is often followed by controversy. Just a few days after its release, the show was slammed by Hindu right wing supporters on Twitter for showing upper caste Hindus in bad light. They have picked out several scenes like when Siddiqui's character of Ganesh Gaitonde hides chicken under rice, which drove all patrons in the restaurant into a frenzy, when an unarmed Muslim boy is shot by a Hindu cop and also the insinuation that a Hindu outfit may be plotting an attack on Mumbai.

Watched 'Sacred Games' yesterday. I see it going the '26/11 RSS ki saazish' way. Hindu Home Minister, Hindu Baba planning something sinister and then blame it on Muslims/Pakistan and take revenge on streets. The Sikh cop will save everyone maybe. — Arihant (@haryannvi) July 10, 2018

Hindus should be concerned about Sacred Games. Unabated Hindu hatred. Demonizes upper castes and brahmins. — Traditionalist (@PaganTrad) July 8, 2018

#Netflix #SacredGames is a #Hindu Phobic. No Surprise here as show makers @anuragkashyap72 & his friends hv constantly shown Hindu Phobic tendencies since sm tym now. Story- A Hindu Sadhu/Guru is planning nuclear attack on #Mumbai so that he can blame Muslims! Y u celebrating? — Primal Alpha (@primal_alpha) July 11, 2018

After watching Mukkabaaz and Sacred Games, the common thing in both is that Brahmins are shown in a bad light as antagonists. @anuragkashyap72 I don’t think it should be banned because I respect the FOE. But it seems that @anuragkashyap72 is Bramhinophobic/Hinduphobic. — Rohan Vidwans (@vidwans_rohan) July 10, 2018

#sacredgames episode one is nothing but Hindu bashing full of stereotypes Muslim killed in ‘fake’ encounter, pandit is bhikhari and his wife is treacherous while Salim Kaka taught daring , Hindu hotel .... rubbish ....no creativity..only propaganda @Nawazuddin_S @SacredGames_TV — Vijay Shekhawat (@VijayLalasar) July 11, 2018

It appears the plot of #SacredGames is soon going to create a fake narrative/false propoganda of 'Hindu terror',if you go by the anti-Hindu,anti-Brahmin rant & pro- Pakistan ISI sympathy in their storyline. This may be a ploy to do an advance monkey balancing @RealMediaCrooks — MASH (@man_bhr) July 11, 2018

The show has also somehow managed to offend Congress, with a Kolkata-based party member filing a complaint against Netflix, the makers and Siddiqui for "insulting" the late prime minister Rajiv Gandhi.

Adapted for screen by Varun Grover, Smita Singh and Vasanth Nath, and directed by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane, Sacred Games released worldwide on 6 July.

Updated Date: Jul 11, 2018 15:23 PM