Sacred Games: Congress member files complaint against Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Netflix for 'abusing' Rajiv Gandhi

If you were waiting for outrage against Netflix's Sacred Games to emerge, then it is finally here.

According to a report by NDTV, a complaint has been filed against actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and the producers of the series for insulting former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. Netflix has also been named in the complaint filed by a Congress member in West Bengal.

Rajiv Sinha, in his letter to the Kolkata Police, said that Nawazuddin as Ganesh Gaitonde "abused our late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi calling him fattu, which translated as pu*** in the subtitle". He also accused the makers of the show of "misrepresenting facts during his regime".

Sacred Games, which is Netflix India's first original series, is based on the novel of the same name by Vikram Chandra. The book, which is 916 pages in length and set across decades in Mumbai, deals with India's political landscape and the nexus between politicians, businessmen, gangsters, bureaucrats and famous personalities.

The show, which has been receiving widespread critical acclaim from across the globe, has been praised for it's raw, unfiltered and gritty delivery with realistic dialogues. Sacred Games tells the story of the antagonist Ganesh Gaitonde throughout the decades of '70s, '80s and features commentary on important political happenings, like the Emergency, the government's forced sterilisation plan, 1985 Shah Bano case, and the Bofors scandal among others.

The dialogue by Gaitonde that prompted the 37-year-old Sinha to file his complaint says, "Shah Bano ko alag jalaya, desh ko alag. She took her husband to court and won. But the Prime Minister told her to shut up and overturned the court's judgement. Even Hindus criticised him. To please them, Ramayan, the TV show, aired every Sunday morning when the entire country glued to their televisions."

The officer in charge at Kolkata's Girish Park police station has accepted the complaint which is yet to be verified, reported NDTV.

Updated Date: Jul 10, 2018 15:53 PM