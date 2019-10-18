Saand Ki Aankh song Baby Gold sees Bhumi Pednekar, Taapsee Pannu gain national recognition for sharpshooting skills

As Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer Saand Ki Aankh inches closer to its release, the makers have released another track from the film, titled 'Baby Gold.' Sung by Sona Mohapatra and penned by Raj Shekhar, 'Baby Gold' features the two sharpshooter daadis as they gain national recognition for their impeccable abilities.

Bhumi shared the news of the song in an interesting manner yesterday, adding "Kismat chamkega, bilkul gold ki tarah" (luck will shine like gold).

Watch the song here

Saand Ki Aankh depicts the heroic story of the world's oldest sharpshooters — Chandro and Prakashi Tomar. Apart from Taapsee and Bhumi, Saand Ki Aankh also features director Prakash Jha and Mukkabaaz actor Viineet Singh in pivotal roles. The film was criticised by senior actresses for casting two young actresses in the roles of 60-year-olds. Set in the hinterlands of Uttar Pradesh, the film went on floors in Meerut in February.

Originally titled Womaniya, the film was renamed Saand Ki Aankh, following a title rights dispute. Recently, Saand Ki Aankh was exempted from the state Goods and Services Tax (SGST) in Rajasthan.

The film is being jointly produced by Anurag Kashyap and Nidhi Parmar. Saand Ki Aankh will also mark the directorial debut of writer Tushar Hiranandani, who has penned the dialogues of Main Tera Hero, Ek Villain, and Half Girlfriend. It is slated to release this Diwali, along with Farhad Samji's ensemble comedy Housefull 4, and Rajkummar Rao-starrer Made in China.

Oct 18, 2019