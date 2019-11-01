Saand Ki Aankh box office: Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar's social drama earns Rs 11.68 cr in opening week

Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar's Saand Ki Aankh released on 25 October, alongside Bollywood biggies Made In China, starring Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy, and Akshay Kumar's Housefull 4. The film has had a steady run at the box office, despite facing competition from Housefull 4 and Made in China. The film garnered Rs 2.85 crore on Tuesday, Rs 1.63 crore on Wednesday, and Rs 1.54 crore on Thursday. It's total collections currently stands at Rs 11.68 crore.

Check out the latest b0x office figures of Saand Ki Aankh

#SaandKiAankh got affected largely by #HF4 in Week 1... Showed good trending on weekdays... Needs to recover lost ground in Week 2... Fri 48 lakhs, Sat 1.08 cr, Sun 91 lakhs, Mon 3.19 cr, Tue 2.85 cr, Wed 1.63 cr, Thu 1.54 cr. Total: ₹ 11.68 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 1, 2019

The film has been declared tax free in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, which may have contributed to the film's performance at the ticketing counters. Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, announced that the film would be made tax-free in the city, stating that the film's "message should reach to people of every age, gender & background―The power of a dream, & the power derived from it to achieve it, despite any socio-cultural blocks.”

Helmed by Tushar Hiranandani, Saand Ki Aankh depicts the heroic story of the world's oldest sharpshooters — Chandro and Prakashi Tomar.

Apart from Taapsee and Bhumi, Saand Ki Aankh also features director Prakash Jha and Mukkabaaz actor Viineet Singh in pivotal roles. The film was criticised by senior actresses for casting two young actresses in the roles of 60-year-olds. Set in the hinterlands of Uttar Pradesh, the film went on floors in Meerut in February. Originally titled Womaniya, the film was renamed Saand Ki Aankh, following a title rights dispute.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov

Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount

Last Chance to get Moneycontrol Pro for a year @ Rs. 289/- only

Coupon code: DIWALI.

Updated Date: Nov 01, 2019 15:02:06 IST