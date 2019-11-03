Saand ki Aankh box office collection: Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar's sports biopic makes Rs 14.85 crore

Tushar Hiranandani's Saand Ki Aankh's is currently in its second week at the domestic box office. The film grossed Rs 1.28 crore on Friday (1 November) and Rs 1.89 crore on Saturday. The film released on 25 October alongside Made in China and Housefull 4.

According to trade analysts, the film garnered footfall over the days due to strong word-of-mouth publicity. Sunday is expected to generate more revenue for the drama. A Box Office India report claims that Saand Ki Aankh witnessed a growth by 55 percent, adding that it is relatively low for a film doing rounds in multiplexes in metropolitan cities.

Here are the latest box office figures

#SaandKiAankh crosses *Weekend 1* biz on Fri and Sat of *Weekend 2*... The strong word of mouth is translating into BO numbers... Biz on [second] Sun should continue the upward trend... [Week 2] Fri 1.28 cr, Sat 1.89 cr. Total: ₹ 14.85 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 3, 2019

Saand Ki Aankh has been declared tax free in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, which may have contributed to the film's performance at the ticketing counters. Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, announced that the film would be made tax-free in the city so that the "message should reach to people of every age, gender & background―The power of a dream, & the power derived from it to achieve it, despite any socio-cultural blocks.”

Saand Ki Aankh depicts the heroic story of the world's oldest sharpshooters — Chandro and Prakashi Tomar.

Prior to the film's release, Pannu and Pednekar's casting as geriatric characters had become a topic of debate. Neena Gupta and Soni Razdan said that actresses closer to the characters' ages would have been better suited. Recently, Anupam Kher defended Saand Ki Aankh, saying that even he had played an older man in his debut film Saaransh.

Updated Date: Nov 03, 2019 15:24:10 IST