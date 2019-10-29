Saand Ki Aankh box office collection: Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar film earns Rs 5.66 cr on opening weekend

Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar's Saand Ki Aankh took on Bollywood biggies Made In China (starring Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy), and Akshay Kumar's Housefull 4, on the coveted weekend of Diwali. The biographical film has earned a total of Rs 5.66 crore after the first four days. The film garnered Rs 91 lakh on Sunday, Rs 1.08 crore on Saturday, and Rs 3.19 crore on Monday.

#SaandKiAankh started slow, but gathered speed on Day 4 [Mon], national holiday... Strong word of mouth has converted into footfalls... Fri 48 lakhs, Sat 1.08 cr, Sun 91 lakhs, Mon 3.19 cr. Total: ₹ 5.66 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 29, 2019

Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, recently announced that the film would be tax-free in the city, stating that the film's "message should reach to people of every age, gender & background―The power of a dream, & the power derived from it to achieve it, despite any socio-cultural blocks.”

Delhi govt. gives tax-free status to the @taapsee & @bhumipednekar starrer#SaandKiAankh in Delhi. The message of the movie should reach to people of every age, gender & background―The power of a dream, & the power derived from it to achieve it, despite any socio-cultural blocks — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 25, 2019

Taapsee Pannu, who plays one of the female leads alongside Bhumi Pednekar in the film, replied to Kejriwal's news and thanked him. Bhumi had also thanked the politician after he attended the screening of the film. Kejriwal's family, and education minister Manish Sisodia had also attended the screening.

Helmed by Tushar Hiranandani, Saand Ki Aankh depicts the heroic story of the world's oldest sharpshooters — Chandro and Prakashi Tomar.

Apart from Taapsee and Bhumi, Saand Ki Aankh also features director Prakash Jha and Mukkabaaz actor Viineet Singh in pivotal roles. The film was criticised by senior actresses for casting two young actresses in the roles of 60-year-olds. Set in the hinterlands of Uttar Pradesh, the film went on floors in Meerut in February. Originally titled Womaniya, the film was renamed Saand Ki Aankh, following a title rights dispute.

Recently, Saand Ki Aankh was also exempted from the state Goods and Services Tax (SGST) in Rajasthan.

