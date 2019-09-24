You are here:

Rangoli Chandel, Neena Gupta criticise Saand Ki Aankh makers; Taapsee Pannu reacts to ageism debate

FP Staff

Sep 24, 2019 17:43:07 IST

Ever since the posters and trailer release of Saand Ki Aankh, social media seems to stay divided over the drama. The movie is based on the real life story of Prakshi and Chandro Tomar, who become champion sharpshooters in their 60s. While some viewers seem to be blown away by Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar, who have completely transformed themselves to play the octogenarian sharpshooters, a few have come forward to criticse the casting decision.

Some Twitter users proclaim that casting the lead actors who are still young, are miscast in the inspirational story of the Tomar sisters. Another user wrote veteran actresses like Neena Gupta, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan would have been a better fit for the movie but the makers went with contemporary names to play the role of women double their age.

Gupta promptly responded to the tweet and voiced the similar concern

Rangoli Chandel, sister of actor Kangana Ranaut, in a series of tweets revealed that the film was initially offered to Ranaut who turned it down.

Chandel further claims that Ranaut had advised the director to cast to actors Gupta and Ramya Krishna for the role but it did not work out.

Pannu, on the other hand, has already spoken on this debate by saying how none of the Bollywood actors are under the scrutiny and radar of social media when they essay characters half their age. She further adds that viewers must wait until the release of the film to see how it all turns out to be.

Saand Ki Aankh is being jointly produced by Anurag Kashyap and Nidhi Parmar. It will also mark the directorial debut of writer Tushar Hiranandani, and is slated to release during Diwali this year.

Updated Date: Sep 24, 2019 17:43:07 IST

tags: Anurag Kashyap , Bhumi Pednekar , Bollywood , Kangana Ranaut , Neena Gupta , Rangoli Chandel , saand ki aankh

