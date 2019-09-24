Rangoli Chandel, Neena Gupta criticise Saand Ki Aankh makers; Taapsee Pannu reacts to ageism debate

Ever since the posters and trailer release of Saand Ki Aankh, social media seems to stay divided over the drama. The movie is based on the real life story of Prakshi and Chandro Tomar, who become champion sharpshooters in their 60s. While some viewers seem to be blown away by Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar, who have completely transformed themselves to play the octogenarian sharpshooters, a few have come forward to criticse the casting decision.

Some Twitter users proclaim that casting the lead actors who are still young, are miscast in the inspirational story of the Tomar sisters. Another user wrote veteran actresses like Neena Gupta, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan would have been a better fit for the movie but the makers went with contemporary names to play the role of women double their age.

Gupta promptly responded to the tweet and voiced the similar concern

Yes i was just thinking about this hamari umar ke role toe kamsekam humse kara lo bhai https://t.co/6Fmrxn0HbE — Neena Gupta (@Neenagupta001) September 24, 2019

Rangoli Chandel, sister of actor Kangana Ranaut, in a series of tweets revealed that the film was initially offered to Ranaut who turned it down.

Neena ji Kangana was offered this movie and she loved the true story of Grandmom’s achievements she suggested yours and Ramya Krishnan ma’am’s name for lead roles but these men can’t remove deeply rooted sexism from their filthy brains ... https://t.co/f81LXDE5hg — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) September 24, 2019

Chandel further claims that Ranaut had advised the director to cast to actors Gupta and Ramya Krishna for the role but it did not work out.

Dear Nikhil it’s heartbreaking to see how our media first killed MeToo in India now making a joke out of feminism, Vikas Bahl and the director of this movie wanted Kangana to do this film, she clearly told them to cast older woman and fight agism and sexism in Bollywood...(contd) https://t.co/b9OYntv9f8 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) September 24, 2019

(contd)...I am not talking about creative poverty or lack of aesthetics which is at full display, it’s the lack of value system and cheap ways of making money out of feminism by doing anti femininity stuff ... very sad 😔... — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) September 24, 2019

(contd)...Even today Kangana feel Ramya krishnan and Neena Gupta ji would have been a far better option, and they have a great market value, why can’t they be mainstream actresses ??when I call these people sasta ....(contd) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) September 24, 2019

These people who want to be Kangana Ranaut must know her brand is entirely based on sacrifice and the larger purpose, other day I listed all the films she said no to,we all want to be her but let’s get the essence of her spirit, her success is a consequence of her values..(contd) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) September 24, 2019

(Contd).... let’s not forget those and just focus on success it will be a grave mistake and damage to all the work done by her and many who came before her ... 🙏 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) September 24, 2019

Pannu, on the other hand, has already spoken on this debate by saying how none of the Bollywood actors are under the scrutiny and radar of social media when they essay characters half their age. She further adds that viewers must wait until the release of the film to see how it all turns out to be.

I hope and can only hope this will answer the question once n for all coz honestly now it’s getting boring for us to repeat ourselves.

So all you lovely people here goes my RESPONSE -#SaandKiAankh pic.twitter.com/guldaTWaks — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) September 24, 2019

Saand Ki Aankh is being jointly produced by Anurag Kashyap and Nidhi Parmar. It will also mark the directorial debut of writer Tushar Hiranandani, and is slated to release during Diwali this year.

Updated Date: Sep 24, 2019 17:43:07 IST