Saaho: Makers tease first track 'Psycho Saiyaan' with stills of Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor's action thriller Saaho has created considerable buzz ever since it was announced. The makers have now teased the film's first track, 'Psycho Saiyaan', which is slated to release soon. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the news on his official social media handle.

The first look of 'Psycho Saiyaan' greets viewers with a vibrant set-up. Prabhas looks dapper in an all-black ensemble while Shraddha's stylised mid-cut black dress perfectly complements the Baahubali star.

Check out 'Psycho Saiyaan's first look:

Was wondering when would #Saaho promotions commence, since its release is barely a month away... Well, the first track - #PsychoSaiyaan - will be out soon... 15 Aug 2019 release. #15AugWithSaaho pic.twitter.com/ZHutI6Xaub — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 3, 2019

Apart from Prabhas and Shraddha, Saaho also features Neil Nitin Mukesh, who is playing the chief antagonist and will be seen leading a brigade of villains that include fellow Bollywood actors Jackie Shroff, Chunky Pandey, Tinnu Anand, Mahesh Manjrekar and Mandira Bedi. Saaho will mark Shraddha's debut in the Telugu industry.

Shraddha, who will be making her debut in Telugu films with the feature, is going to play an "important character" from whose perspective the film is going to be narrated, Prabhas said in a report by Gulf News.

An out-and-out action film, Saaho's action choreography has been supervised by Kenny Bates, who has worked on Hollywood hits like Transformers, Mission Impossible, Rush Hour and Armageddon. Peng Zhang, Dhilip Subbarayan, Stunt Silva, Stefan, Bob Brown and Ram - Lakshman have also served as action directors on the film.

The film has been shot in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu simultaneously. Co-produced by UV Creations and Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Saaho has reportedly been made on a staggering budget of Rs 300 crore. The film will hit screens on 15 August, clashing with Mission Mangal, which features Akshay Kumar in the lead.

Updated Date: Jul 03, 2019 17:55:20 IST