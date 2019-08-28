Saaho music review: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor's action flick offers a sprightly, EDM-inspired album

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor's upcoming film Saaho is arguably the most awaited collaboration between the North and South film industries. As the Baahubali star joins Shraddha on this high-octane action thriller, the music of the film has managed to garner headlines with Tanishk Bagchi's peppy remixes and party anthems. The album sees Prabhas don the new-age, chiseled look, with dapper black and white monochrome outfits, while Kapoor does away with her girl-next-door image to portray a special agent. 'Psycho Saiyaan' and 'Enni Soni' are the most-spoken-about numbers in the film, each attracting as many as 1 million likes.

Watch 'Pyscho Saiyaan' here

'Psycho Saiyaan' is sung by Dhvani Bhanushali and Sachet Tandon. Bhanushali and Tandon croon to Tanishk Bagchi's lyrics and composition. Bagchi infuses quirky rhythmic intonations into the track, which add to the mass appeal of the song. The party song portrays Prabhas as the quintessential playboy, who woos Shraddha throughout the number. With generous EDM sections in the song, 'Psycho Saiyaan' also has the perfect relatability quotient for the young crowd.

Watch 'Baby You Won't Tell Me' here

'Baby Won't You Tell Me' is probably the most melodious tune of the film. Composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, the track is a romantic ode to the lead pair. Alyssa Mendonsa, Ravi Mishra, and Shankar Mahadevan lend vocals to the beautiful song. The composers oscillate between a slow, ruminative pace and rapid, drum sections. Shot in picturesque mountains, 'Baby Won't You Tell Me' then transforms into a passionate number on the lead pair's growing intimacy with each other.

Watch 'Enni Soni' here

'Enni Soni' is way more sprightly (vibe-wise) as compared to its musical counterparts in the film. Guru Randhawa and Tulsi Kumar lend a Punjabi feel to this song. Randhawa, known for his peppy compositions, has also written and composed the number. Its beats are quite similar to those of 'Psycho Saiyaan' but the only difference lies in the feel of the two songs. Very akin to his signature style, Randhawa slips into a rap-cum-EDM section in the song, seconds before the track climaxes into its chorus.

Watch 'Bad Boy' here

Badshah and Neeti Mohan collaborate for the fourth and probably the most awkward song — 'Bad Boy'. As the title suggests, Prabhas dons the "bad boy" avatar, shamelessly flirting with the ladies as he boasts about his magical 'touch'. Badshah's rap portions also fail to alleviate the trauma that the song may inadvertently induce in audiences, with lines like "Baby I'm a bad boy can you be my bad girl." Also featuring Jacqueline Fernandez opposite Prabhas, 'Bad Boy' has little to offer, especially with its purposely objectifying shots of foreign women and a perpetually-hesitant Prabhas amidst them.

Saaho is written and directed by Sujeeth while V Vamsi Krishna Reddy has produced it, alongside T-Series' Bhushan Kumar. The spy thriller will release on 30 August in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam.

Updated Date: Aug 28, 2019 08:00:53 IST