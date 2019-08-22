You are here:

Saaho cast, including Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor, promote upcoming action thriller on Nach Baliye 9

Saaho lead actors Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor, along with the villain Neil Nitin Mukesh, made an appearance on the stage of dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 to promote their upcoming action thriller. According to Bollywood Life, Prabhas says he was a big fan of judge Raveena Tandon, and even shared the stage with her.

Mumbai Mirror states that he danced to Salman Khan's song 'Jumme Ki Raat' from the 2014 film Kick. Shraddha and the show's second judge, choreographer-director Ahmed Khan, also joined them. Ahmed even performed Hrithik Roshan's iconic dance move in the song 'Ek Pal Ka Jeena' from Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai.

Photographs of the pair on the show have been making the rounds on social media.

Saaho, directed by Sujeeth, marks the Telugu debut of Shraddha. Set to release in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil, the Sujeeth directorial also stars a bevy of Bollywood actors like Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mahesh Manjrekar, and Mandira Bedi, who all will play the antagonists. Other actors in the cast include Arun Vijay, Murli Sharma, Tinnu Anand, Evelyn Sharma, Sharath Lohitashwa, and Lal Vennela Kishore.

The spy thriller, produced by V Vamsi Krishna Reddy and T-Series' Bhushan Kumar, will be out on 30 August.

Updated Date: Aug 22, 2019 12:36:59 IST