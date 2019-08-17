Nach Baliye 9: Shraddha Arya suffers head injury during dance performance with beau Alam Makka

Actress Shraddha Arya suffered an injury while performing with her beau Alam Makka on Nach Baliye 9.

The actress, best known for her TV show Kundali Bhagya, injured herself during a dance performance. A dance step required Alam to hold Shraddha upside down, but Alam's grip slipped momentarily, and the actress hit her head on the dance floor. Shraddha blanked out for a while but regained consciousness, and completed her performance.

Incidentally, 17 August (today) also marks Shraddha Arya's birthday.

"It was a very intense act for both Alam and me on Nach Baliye. Even during the rehearsals, we had to be focused to ensure that all the steps are being done properly. When we performed in front of the judges and the audience, due to a sudden slip, Alam lost his grip and that made me fall from his arms. Though I didn’t suffer any major injury at all, it definitely was a nerve-wracking experience for both of us. I got a small bump on my head because of the fall and did go blank for a second while performing. We still completed the entire performance without stopping and are sure that the audiences will love our act," the actress said in a statement, quoted by India Today.

Shraddha shared some of the stills of their performance on Instagram



This time, the theme of the dance reality show is former partners, and how it is often difficult to forget them. The contestant pairs this season are Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy, Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary, Shantanu Maheshwari and Nityami Shirke, Sourabh Raaj Jain and Ridhima Jain, Faisal Khan and Muskaan Kataria, Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli, and Aly Goni and Natasa Stankovic.

Indian wrestler Babita Phoghat and her husband Vivek Suhag, Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao, and Vindu Dara Singh and Dina Umarova, have already been eliminated from the show.

Updated Date: Aug 17, 2019 16:39:19 IST