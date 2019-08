Tulsi Kumar's Enni Soni is Shraddha Kapoor's favourite song from the Saaho album

The much-awaited track Enni Soni from Saaho sung by Tulsi Kumar and Guru Randhawa dropped on the internet recently and the song has received some rave appreciation.

The song is also said to be Shraddha Kapoors’ favourite from the Saaho album and has already crossed over 50 million + views in a small span of time.

This is a partnered post.

Updated Date: Aug 12, 2019 15:37:52 IST